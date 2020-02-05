VIDEO: Watch the Original Voice of Jafar, Jonathan Freeman, Receive a Surprise Serenade From ALADDIN Cast Members

Watch the original voice of Jafar and Jafar on Broadway actor Jonathan Freeman receive a surprise serenade from his fellow cast and audience members for his 70th Birthday.

Jonathan has done 11 Broadway shows, is a Tony nominee, and he made his Broadway debut almost 50 years ago.

Aladdin is brought to thrilling theatrical life in this bold musical. With just one rub of a magic lamp, Aladdin's journey sweeps you into an exotic world full of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. It's an unforgettable experience that includes all the cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning score and more written especially for Broadway.





