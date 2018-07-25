VIDEO: Watch the Late, Great Gary Beach Perform an Emotional 'I Am What I Am' in 2017

Jul. 25, 2018  

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported last week, Tony Award Winner Gary Beach has passed away at age 70. He is survived by his husband Jeffrey Barnett.

Gary Beach received the 2001 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for the role of Roger DeBris in the Broadway production of The Producers. Also on Broadway, Mr. Beach originated the role of Lumiere in Beauty and The Beast and starred as Albin in the revival of La Cage aux Folles, receiving Tony Award nominations for both performances.

Below watch as Beach performs the emotional anthem from La Cage Aux Folles, "I Am What I Am," just over a year ago at Michael Childers' One Night Only: Hello Jerry! A Tribute to Jerry Herman.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



