VIDEO: Watch the Just-Released Trailer For The Broadway-Themed Web Series, SWINGS!
Swing: (noun) a member of the company who understudies several chorus and/or dancing roles. If an understudy fills in for a lead role, a swing acts the parts normally performed by the understudy.
Kevin & Christian are co-dependant BFFs serving as the swings in a massive jukebox musical. Can they reach stardom while leaving their friendship unscathed?
A digital comedy series created by Kevin Vidal, Christian Smith and Kristy LaPointe. Produced & Directed by Lora Campbell. Endorsed by the phantom of the opera, they assume. Check out the just-released trailer below!
