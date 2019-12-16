VIDEO: Watch the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Put on a Radio City Chanukah Spectacular at BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies!

Six weeks of enthusiastic fundraising erupted into two extraordinary performances of lighthearted parodies, inspiring calls-to-action and exceptional dance at this year's Red Bucket Follies. The show, which was performed just last week, celebrated the 58 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies that participated in fall fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Red Bucket Follies raised a remarkable $5,631,888, the second-highest fall fundraising total in Broadway Cares history. The total was announced at the conclusion of Tuesday's performance by Christian Borle and Jonathan Groff (Little Shop of Horrors) and Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical).

Borle, Groff, Warren and Watts also announced the judges' picks for best onstage presentations. Off-Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof - in Yiddish took top honors. In its number, the company added some chutzpah to the holiday season with the "Radio City Chanukah Spectacular." The keenly tuned parody, complete with Chanukah Harry, a dancing camel and a dreidel-infused Nutcracker, culminated in the glittering arrival of the high-kicking Menorah-kettes. Watch the full performance below!

Fiddler on the Roof will conclude its off-Broadway run on January 5, 2020. National and international tours are planned, including the previously announced Australian production opening in September 2020. Click here to learn more!





