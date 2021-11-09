VIDEO: Watch the All New Extended Trailer For the Australian Production of MOULIN ROUGE!

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

The official extended trailer has been released for the Australian production of Moulin Rouge! The musical is now playing at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne.

Watch the full trailer below!

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...

Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Alinta Chidzey (Chicago, West Side Story) stars as the sparkling diamond, Satine, opposite newcomer Des Flanagan as bohemian dreamer Christian.

Simon Burke AO plays legendary club impresario Harold Zidler and Andrew Cook plays The Duke. Montmartre's resident artistes are played by Tim Omaji as Toulouse-Lautrec and Ryan Gonzalez as Santiago. The club's famed entertainers known as the 'Lady Ms' are played by Samantha Dodemaide as Nini, Elenoa Rokobaro as Arabia, Ruva Ngwenya as La Chocolat, and Christopher J Scalzo as Babydoll.

Also joining the company is Fabian Andrés, Amy Berrisford, Devon Braithwaite, James Bryers, Anica Calida, Kahlia Davis, Rodney Dobson, Joseph Donovan, Jarrod Draper, Bayley John Edmends, Brittany Ford, Chaska Halliday, Scout Hook, Graeme Isaako, Keian Langdon, Bree Langridge, David Ouch, Sam Parkes, Clay Roberts, Emma Russell, Maxwell Simon, Kara Sims, David Sirianni and Patrice Tipoki.

Learn more and book tickets at https://moulinrougemusical.com/australia/home/.