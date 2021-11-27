VIDEO: Watch as COMPANY Dedicates Performance & Run to Sondheim

BroadwayWorld was saddened to report last night that Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim has passed away at the age of 91. In the wake of his passing, there has been an outpouring of grief from the Broadway community and beyond.

Mirroring the revival's first preview just a few weeks back, the night started with a pre-performance speech from director Marianne Elliott where she brought the full cast of Company to the stage. The cast, creative team and crew dedicated both the performance and the run to composer Stephen Sondheim.

Following the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London's West End, the visionary new production of Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott comes to Broadway starring Tony and Grammy Award winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two-time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne.

Joining Lenk and LuPone are some of New York's most beloved and accomplished actors including Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan.

The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.