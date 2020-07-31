VIDEO: Watch an AVENUE Q Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE

It doesn't suck to be them tonight!

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with AVENUE Q Original Broadway Cast members Jennifer Barnhart, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Jordan Gelber, Ann Harada, Rick Lyon and John Tartaglia.

Avenue Q is a musical comedy featuring puppets and human actors with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and book by Jeff Whitty. The show won Best Musical, Book, and Score at the 2004 Tony Awards. The show first opened in 2003 at the Vineyard Theatre co-produced by the Vineyard Theatre and The New Group. In July of that same year the show moved to the John Golden Theatre on Broadway, where it ran until 2009, playing for over 2,500 performances. It then transferred to the off-Broadway New World Stages, where it played until 2019.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

