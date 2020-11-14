VIDEO: Watch a PIPPIN Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

They've got magic to do!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a PIPPIN Reunion with John Rubenstein, Michael Rupert and Dean Pitchford.

Pippin is a 1972 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson. Bob Fosse, who directed the original Broadway production, also contributed to the libretto. The musical uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by a Leading Player, to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for meaning and significance.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

