VIDEO: Watch a New BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Preview

In two days, ABC will premiere Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Watch a new preview of the special below, showcasing the special's 250 costumes and 13 musical numbers.

The preview features the special's all-star cast, including H.E.R., Josh Groban, Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Martin Short, David Alan Grier, Leo Abelo Perry, Rizwan Manji, Jon Job Briones, and Rita Moreno.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Joshua Henry to discuss how he transformed into the role of Gaston and what audiences can expect from the special. Read the interview here.

The special presentation includes live never-before-seen musical performances and features brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story.

Each performance is created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. Songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios.

This year, 2022, marks the 30th anniversary of when Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" became the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards®. The film went on to win the Golden Globe® Award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, while the theme song "Beauty and the Beast" won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1992.

"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" airs THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+.

Watch the new preview here: