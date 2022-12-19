VIDEO: Watch Josh Groban Perform 'Evermore' From BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION

Click Here for More on Beauty and the Beast Live

Josh Groban has released his performance of "Evermore" from Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC. The full special is now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Watch the complete performance below! Plus check out more photos from the special here and check out the other musical performances here.

This two-hour animated and live-action blended special paid tribute to the original Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new never-before-seen musical performances, brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story.

Joining Groban in the special was H.E.R. as Belle, Rita Moreno as the narrator, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Martin Short as Lumière, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji as LeFou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, Leo Abelo Perry as Chip and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts.

Watch the new video here: