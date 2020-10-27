VIDEO: Watch a HAIR Concert Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

The concert raised over $500,000 for the Actors Fund in 2004.

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a reunion! Join Seth and James as the cast of the Actors Fund HAIR concert reunite with Julia Murney, Adam Pascal, Lillias White and Annie Golden.

The Actors Fund of America benefit performance of HAIR, presented at the New Amsterdam Theatre on September 20, 2004 raised over $500,000 for the non-profit organization and marked the fourth annual concert in the series, following Dreamgirls, Funny Girl and Chess. Other stars included: : Shoshana Bean, Laura Benanti, Gavin Creel, Lea De Laria, Raul Esparza, Ana Gasteyer and many more.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

