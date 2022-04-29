VIDEO: Watch a Couple Get Engaged at BEETLEJUICE on Broadway!

Last night at Beetlejuice, there was a special announcement that came immediately following the BCEFA fundraising speech. Zonya Love (Juno) helped a couple get engaged in front of a packed house at the Marquis Theatre!

Watch the video below!

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.