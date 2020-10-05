VIDEO: Watch a BOYS IN THE BAND Conversation With Charlie Carver & Playwright Mart Crowley

Click Here for More Articles on THE BOYS IN THE BAND

Charlie Carver and the late playwright, Mart Crowley, discuss the history of gay Hollywood.

Charlie Carver and the late playwright, Mart Crowley, discuss the history of gay Hollywood, the significance of The Boys in the Band, how far we've come as a community, and how far we still have to go.

Watch the clip below!

"The Boys in the Band" stars Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin De Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins. Directed by Joe Mantello. Produced by Ryan Murphy.

The Boys in the Band is about a group of gay men who gather for a birthday party in 1968 New York City, only to find the drinks and laughs interrupted when a visitor from the host's past turns the evening upside down.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You