VIDEO: Watch WICKED Cast Members Jon Robert Hall & Tiffany Rae Malari Get Engaged in 'On the Way' Proposal Music Video

On November 7, 2020, Jon Robert Hall proposed to Tiffany Rae Malari, at the shores of June Lake--a multi-generational get away that began with Hall's grandfather. The song, "On the Way" is inspired by Hall and Mallari's relationship. "If you listen to the lyric, I talk about the renewed perspective that Tiff gave me and the future I want to share with her," says Hall.

Watch the video below!

The music video for "On the Way" became the ruse for Hall to propose to Mallari. Each month Hall releases new music so travelling to June Lake to film a video was not out of the ordinary. After several weeks of planning, Jon secured an engagement ring, and schemed with friends to pull the plot off. Under the premise of singing a duet version of Hall's new release, Hall staged a faux recording of a duet version and scheduled Mallari to meet with a creative team of friends in the entertainment industry to receive direction. When it came time to film, and the director called "action," Hall dropped to his knee to propose. Confused and in disbelief his best friend of three years said: yes, is this really happening? While "On the Way" is a celebration song for Hall and Mallari, Hall hopes that the track resonates with everyone: a celebration of the enduring relationships that are and the promise of what is to come. "

In 2017, these two Broadway talents met as cast members during the Wicked national tour. At the tour's stop in Philadelphia, Tiffany Rae Mallari (ensemble) was introduced to Fiyero replacement Jon Robert Hall. "I remember Jon being introduced to us--and we all thought--who is this Thor? But he was so nice shaking hands with each of us," says Mallari. Hall and Mallari were on the "Wicked" tour for two years and departed the tour as boyfriend and girlfriend.

ABOUT Jon Robert HALL:

Jon Robert HALL is an independent California pop-country singer-songwriter. A true triple-threat, Jon continued to develop his craft and became a regular on the hit TV show GLEE and featured as an actor and voice in Grease Live! (TV Movie), Sing (Movie), Millennials: The Musical (TV Series), and Fiyero in the national tour of the Broadway sensation Wicked the Musical (visit IMDb for full TV, film, and music credits). After mentoring sessions with Rascal Flatts' Jay Demarcus, Jon began releasing his original work in November of 2019, including his debut EP: Past Tense.

This is Jon's 10th single in 10 months as he continues to build steam and momentum with one track on the last Friday of every month.

Over 100% increase in listeners/subscribers at DSPs since signing with EMPIRE in June 2020, as Jon continues to gain new fans organically with little to no marketing dollars added.

Following the incredible success of his Twitch LIVE performance with Abracadabra - TikTok likes grew by 241% hitting nearly 2M likes!

Produced by Dan Agee (Big Yellow Dog).

Co-written with Keith Hetrick (Charlie Wilson, Shaggy, Pitbull)

Over 2 million streams in 11 months.

