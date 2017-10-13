VIDEO: Watch The Who Sing from TOMMY- Live At The Royal Albert Hall; Album Out Today!

Today, Eagle Rock Entertainment released Tommy - Live At The Royal Albert Hall by The Who on DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD and 3LP. This unbelievable concert film captures the first-ever live performance by The Who of Tommy in its entirety and boasts over two hours and twenty minutes of content. The show includes all-time classics like "Pinball Wizard", "I'm Free", "Amazing Journey", "We're Not Gonna Take It", "I Can't Explain", "Who Are You", "Won't Get Fooled Again", "I Can See For Miles", and many more!

In April 2017, The Who took to the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall to perform their rock opera Tommy live in its entirety for the first time in their long and illustrious career. Previous Who live shows had always dropped two, three or four tracks from the album, but for this show, in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust, the band would perform every track. With specially created animations on a huge screen above the stage and creative use of lighting, the concert told the story of the "deaf, dumb and blind kid who sure played a mean pinball." In addition, at the end of Tommy, the sell-out crowd was treated to a short set of Who classics. Always a great live band, this performance was a thrilling ride from start to finish.

As well as the incredible full show, Tommy - Live At The Royal Albert Hall includes some great bonus features: a behind-the-scenes featurette, plus full screen animations of both "The Acid Queen" and "Pinball Wizard" with the live performance audio.

This concert film captures some of their greatest work, breathtakingly staged and fully live in full for the first time ever, at an iconic venue. Tommy - Live At The Royal Albert Hall is absolutely unmissable for any fans of The Who.

Below, watch as they perform the classic "Pinball Wizard" from the concert!

TRACK LISTING

1) Introduction

2) Overture

3) It's A Boy

4) 1921

5) Amazing Journey

6) Sparks

7) Eyesight To The Blind (The Hawker)

8) Christmas

9) Cousin Kevin

10) The Acid Queen

11) Do You Think It's Alright?

12) Fiddle About

13) Pinball Wizard

14) There's A Doctor

15) Go To The Mirror!

16) Tommy Can You Hear Me?

17) Smash The Mirror

18) Underture

19) I'm Free

20) Miracle Cure

21) Sensation

22) Sally Simpson

23) Welcome

24) Tommy's Holiday Camp

25) We're Not Gonna Take It

26) I Can't Explain

27) Join Together

28) I Can See For Miles

29) Who Are You

30) Love, Reign O'er Me

31) Baba O'Reilly

32) Won't Get Fooled Again

Related Articles