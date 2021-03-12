Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch THEatre ACCELERATOR - New Reality Edition Sing Tank Live Today at 3 PM ET!

Tune in to the live event for the new reality series!

Mar. 12, 2021  

Apples and Oranges Arts' THEatre ACCELERATOR culminates in a live, virtual Shark-Tank-style pitch session in which six writing teams from our inaugural New Reality Edition present their shows to theatre executives, investors, and tech industry veterans, including Broadway producers Deborah Barrera and Brian Moreland, co-founder and general manager of Show-Score Deeksha Gaur, investor and producer Frank Kavanaugh, musical theatre writer Jason Ma and Director of Digital Projects, Kyle Wright from The Shubert Organization.

Wonder how to tell a story in virtual reality? Want to get a sense for what pitching a show looks like? Just really love musical theatre? Tune into the YouTube livestream below on Friday, March 12th at 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT):

Underwritten by Michael and Iris Smith, the inaugural cohort of THEatre ACCELERATOR - New Reality Edition includes work from the participants below. For more information or to apply for a future cohort, visit https://nycoc.org/2021-winter-accelerator/

NAME

PROJECT

TITLE

Alani iLongwe

AT THE RIVER WE STAND

Book

Rowen Casey

AT THE RIVER WE STAND

Music & Lyrics

Stephen Hyde

GUY

Book & Lyrics

Leo Mercer

GUY

Music & Production

Emily Chiu

KEATON AND THE WHALE

Book & Music

Molly Reisman

KEATON AND THE WHALE

Book & Lyrics

Melissa Jones

SUPERYOU THE MUSICAL

Creative Producer

Lourds Lane

SUPERYOU THE MUSICAL

Book, Music & Lyrics

Avi Amon

THE LESSON

Music & Lyrics

Ty Defoe

THE LESSON

Book

Nolan Doran

THE LESSON

Music & Lyrics

Sharone Sayegh

THE SUPER

Book

Danny J Rooney

THE SUPER

Book, Music & Lyrics

