VIDEO: Watch THEatre ACCELERATOR - New Reality Edition Sing Tank Live Today at 3 PM ET!

Apples and Oranges Arts' THEatre ACCELERATOR culminates in a live, virtual Shark-Tank-style pitch session in which six writing teams from our inaugural New Reality Edition present their shows to theatre executives, investors, and tech industry veterans, including Broadway producers Deborah Barrera and Brian Moreland, co-founder and general manager of Show-Score Deeksha Gaur, investor and producer Frank Kavanaugh, musical theatre writer Jason Ma and Director of Digital Projects, Kyle Wright from The Shubert Organization.

Wonder how to tell a story in virtual reality? Want to get a sense for what pitching a show looks like? Just really love musical theatre? Tune into the YouTube livestream below on Friday, March 12th at 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT):