VIDEO: Watch Susan Egan Sing 'I Won't Say (I'm In Love)' from Home!

Need a Disney sing-a-long to get you through the day? Broadway favorite Susan Egan is here to help! Watch as the the original voice of Meg, sings the Hercules classic "I Won't Say (I'm In Love)" from home, with the help of her Broadway Princess Party pals- Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, Adam J. Levy and Benjamin Rauhala.

Egan starred on Broadway as Thoroughly Modern Millie, won critical acclaim as "Sally Bowles" in Cabaret, starred in Triumph of Love and State Fair, and received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for "Best Actress" as the original "Belle" in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Regionally, Egan starred alongside Carol Burnett in Putting It Together and Tommy Tune in the national tour of Bye, Bye Birdie, and developed works at Yale Repertory, Baltimore Center Stage, South Coast Repertory, and the Mark Taper Forum.

Her film credits include "13 Going on 30," "Gotta Kick It Up" for the Disney Channel, and many award-winning indies seen at Seattle Film Festival, Sarasota Film Festival, Slamdance, the HBO Comedy Festival and beyond. Susan has voiced leading characters in the animated features "Hercules" (Meg), "Spirited Away" (Lin), "Porco Rosso" (Gina), "Lady and the Tramp II" (Angel), "Achmed Saves America" (Ginny), and is currently on Cartoon Network's Steven Universe (Rose Quartz).





