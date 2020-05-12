Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch 'Stubb Kills a Whale' From Dave Malloy and Rachel Chavkin's MOBY-DICK at A.R.T
Today, A.R.T is sharing footage from the 2019 world premiere of Moby-Dick in which Melville's nineteenth-century vision of America collides head-on with the present.
A.R.T shared:
Inspired by the classic American novel, the epic musical adaptation follows the egomaniacal Captain Ahab as he drives his crew across the seas in pursuit of the great white whale. Composed and adapted by Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Three Pianos) and directed by Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Hadestown), the production weaves and celebrates myriad musical, literary, and theatrical influences.
Watch the number "Stubb Kills a Whale" below!
