VIDEO: Watch Sierra Boggess & Joshua Dela Cruz Sing from DANCERS AT A WATERFALL

Just last spring, Sierra Boggess and Joshua Dela Cruz led a staged reading of Richard Maltby, Jr., Karen Hartman, and David Shire's DANCERS AT A WATERFALL. Now, the two are reuniting to sing a song from the new musical. Boggess writes: "This song expresses both lyrically and musically what is in our souls right now. Therefore, we wanted to debut this song in this way for all to hear too."

DANCERS AT A WATERFALL is an epic love story, set in Bangkok and Tokyo between 1932 and 1939, completely modern but told in the style of the great Siamese ballets, like the Ramayana. Three "people who could never meet" find their lives intertwined in a complex dance of first love and historic change, as America's influence brings democracy to Siam and anti-American resentment to Japan. A young man of peasant stock rising in government; a Thai diplomat with a distinguished career haunted by the memory of a girl he once loved; and an American heiress who lost everything in the Wall Street crash and who is rebuilding her life -- these three lives combine in a tale as romantic and unlikely as any epic fable. With a gloriously romantic score, DANCERS AT A WATERFALL is a love story that is both modern and timeless, told on a classic scale.





