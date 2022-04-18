VIDEO: Watch Shaq Taylor Sing 'If I Can't Love Her' from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK Tour

Disney's beloved Olivier Award-winning stage musical Beauty and the Beast - re-imagined and re-designed in a completely new production staged by members of the original award-winning creative team - will come to London in Summer 2022, as part of its UK & Ireland Tour. Performances will begin at the London Palladium from Friday 24 June 2022, for a strictly limited season until Saturday 17 September. The UK tour opened at Bristol Hippodrome on 25 August 2021 and is currently playing at Manchester's Palace Theatre.

Spectacular new designs and state-of-the-art technology fuse with the classic story, as the timeless romantic tale is brought to life on stage like never before, with all the charm and elegance audiences expect from Belle and her Beast.

Courtney Stapleton and Shaq Taylor play the iconic lead roles. Courtney's credits include Dear Evan Hansen, Six, Les Misérables and Bat Out of Hell, and Shaq is best known for performing in Girl from the North Country, Hadestown and Hex.

Below, watch as Taylor performs the epic Act 1 closer, "If I Can't Love Her."