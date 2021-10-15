VIDEO: Watch Rachel Zegler & Ariana DeBose Talk WEST SIDE STORY With TIME 100 TALKS

West Side Story stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose sat down with Time 100 Talks host Lola Ogunnaike to discuss the power of representation.

Zegler and DeBose, who portray Maria and Anita, respectively, in the new film adaption of the hit musical both discussed the research that went into making Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story film remake, in order to make it as authentic as possible.

Watch: Actor and singer @rachelzegler discusses the research that went into making the "West Side Story" remake authentic, and how Hollywood can build a more inclusive industry #TIME100Talks https://t.co/El6sJJSnA9 pic.twitter.com/40rK3uOeR2 - TIME (@TIME) October 15, 2021

Watch: Actor and singer @ArianaDeBose discusses "colorism" in the Latino community, and why the film industry needs to include Afro-Latino stories #TIME100Talks https://t.co/X3MEfDUC50 pic.twitter.com/lzTcSRm3L9 - TIME (@TIME) October 15, 2021

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.

