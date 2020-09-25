VIDEO: Watch Rachel Potter Sing 'Like' From the New Musical CHAINING ZERO

CHAINING ZERO is written by John Moauro and Griffin Parsons, with additional book by Alana Rader.

Chaining Zero's popular "Chaining Zero Sessions" continues this week with another release from the new musical performed by top Broadway, West End and Nashville talent. This week the team has re-released "Like" a fun, upbeat pop song that follows a top social media influencer's constant battle for more followers, as interpreted by Rachel Potter.

Rachel Potter (Broadway: Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family; The Mistress in Evita, Touring: u/s Glinda in Wicked), worked with the production team (Jeffrey James, Justin Halpin, and John Moauro) to develop the new recording while all socially distanced around the country.

The show has had multiple readings and workshops, the most recent being a 29-Hour reading at the Mary Rodgers Room in Manhattan directed by Christine O'Grady (Hair, The Hello Girls) and music directed by Lilli Wosk (Waitress, 1st national tour, Hair 2nd national tour, Peanut Butter Sessions, Broadway Before Dark). Additional sessions have already been launched on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook that featured the talents of Sasha Allen, Stephen Christopher Anthony, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jackie Burns, Jeffrey James, Christine Dwyer, Brittnie Price, and Danny Quadrino.

About Chaining Zero:

Chaining Zero, a musical where stories of struggle, hope, desire and pain intersect with everything you thought you knew about the strangers around you, is written by John Moauro and Griffin Parsons, with additional book by Alana Rader. Music and lyrics are written by established Nashville songwriters, Jeffrey James and Justin Halpin. Having had numerous songs recorded by artists and DJ's in Europe, Australia and the United States, the pair is also responsible for writing and collaborating on songs featured in 150+ film, television and trailer placements on outlets including Showtime, HBO, Netflix, Hulu, cable and all major television networks.

