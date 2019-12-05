VIDEO: Watch Norm Lewis, Beth Leavel & More Preview Upcoming Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Earlier today, Feinstein's/54 Below welcomed Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone, Elf The Musical, 42nd Street); Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Sweeney Todd, The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess); Sirius XM Radio personality Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, Newsical the Musical); Award-winning vocalist Seth Sikes ("Seth Sikes: The Songs That Got Away," "Seth Sikes Sings Judy, Liza, Barbra, Etc.," "Seth Sikes Sings Bernadette Peters") to preview their upcoming engagements.

Check out a sneak peek below!

Norm Lewis: Naughty and Nice (December 17-22)

Beth Leavel (January 13-28)

Christine Pedi: Snow Bizness (December 20 & 29)

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style.





