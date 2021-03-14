VIDEO: Watch Mykal Kilgore and Other Grammy Nominees Perform 'Mercy Mercy Me'

Click Here for More Articles on 2021 AWARDS SEASON

Ahead of tonight's televised Grammy Awards event, Broadway star and Grammy nominee Mykal Kilgore performed on the Premiere Cermony alongside Afro Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Alexander Desplat, Anoushka Shankar, Bebel Gilberto, Camilo, Gustavo Santaolalla, Grace Potter, Gregory Porter, John Beasley, Kamasi Washington, Kierra Sheard, Ledisi, Lupita Infante, Mariachi Sol de Mexico, PJ Morton, Regina Carter, Säje, Sarah Jarosz, and Thana Alexa.

The tribute performance celebrated the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye's "Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)."

Mykal Kilgore's original song, "Let Me Go," was also nominated for Traditional R&B Performance.

Watch the performance below!

Kilgore has stolen the hearts of music lovers everywhere through his work on the Broadway stage (Motown the Musical, Book of Mormon, Hair), his notable performance as part of NBC's The Wiz Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, and his viral "Reclaiming My Time" inspired by Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Theatre Credits: Motown the Musical (Broadway), The Book of Mormon (Tour), Hair (Broadway), Freckleface Strawberry (Off-Broadway), Band Geeks (The Human Race Theater Co.). To every Teacher, Parent, and Shug... I Love You! Faith.Trust.Integrity.Love. This one's for Sonya Yvette Garcia. The Wiz Live! Mykal Kilgore: Live in Concert at Apollo Music Cafe