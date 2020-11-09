VIDEO: Watch Music Video for Jamie Lozano's 'Hold Tight' from SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT

The album features collaborations with Alex Lacamoire, Mandy Gonzalez and more.

Heralded the "next big thing" on Broadway by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jamie Lozano's new album, Songs By an Immigrant, features an eclectic collaboration of musical theatre, jazz, Mexican folklore, Tex-Mex, and Latin musicians and performers, with songs and stories about the immigrant experience, finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, trying to fit in, pursuing the American dream, being in love, and missing their native land.

"If dreams had a soundtrack, one of my best dreams would sound exactly like this album," says Lozano. "The Familia is this group of people from around the world, getting together now to tell our own stories. We are all immigrants in this world, and we need to stand together. I feel so honored and proud to have these amazing musicians and performers join The Familia."

The album features collaborations with Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton's multi award-winning orchestrator and music producer), Ana Isabelle (Spielberg's West Side Story), Antonio Sánchez (Mexican-American multi award jazz drummer), Bobby Pulido (Tex-Mex Billboard artist), Gaby Moreno (Grammy nominee, Latin Grammy winner), Florencia Cuenca (A Never-Ending Line), Jorge Glem (Venezuelan cuatro player Latin Grammy winner), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), Marcial Istúriz (Venezuelan salsa singer Latin Grammy nominee), Marina Pires (The Heartstring Project), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Migguel Anggelo (LatinXo), Mireya Ramos (from Latin Grammy Award winner female mariachi Flor de Toloache), Raul Midón (2 time Grammy nominee), among others, as well as an eclectic group of musicians from all over the world and music genres.

Click here to order the album and check out a just-released music video for 'Hold Tight" below!

