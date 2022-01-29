VIDEO: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'Let it Go' from Her Car

Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and recording artist Liz Callaway sang "Let it Go" from Disney's Frozen in her car yesterday. According to the video description, Liz writes, "I love singing in my car. Most of the AutoTunes videos I post here, are songs I am currently practicing for gigs."

"About 5 years ago, I sang this in a concert in Paris with the Orchestre Pasdeloup, and at the time, I was singing this a LOT in my car. Now, I just sing it for fun. And truth be told, since the Pandemic started, whenever I have felt anxious, singing this has made me feel much better." She also writes, "FYI, This song, like Meadowlark, is WAY easier to sing standing!" Watch her sing the hit song below!

Liz made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. Ms. Callaway has also established a major career as a concert and recording artist. Liz sang the Academy Award nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia and is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin and the King of Thieves and The Return of Jafar. Other film work includes the singing voice of the title character in The Swan Princess, Lion King 2: Simba's Pride, Beauty and the Beast, The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars and The Rewrite with The Hugh Grant.

Photo Credits: Genevieve Rafter Keddy