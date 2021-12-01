VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Ring in the Holiday Season with (EVERYBODY'S WAITING FOR) THE MAN WITH THE BAG

Kristin Chenoweth was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night. While there, she performed a song off of her new Christmas album, Happiness is...Christmas. The album released October 22 on all streaming platforms and is available for purchase.

Watch a clip from the interview below:

Take a glimpse at the merriment of Kristin's Christmas album with a performance of (Everybody's Waiting For) The Man With the Bag, the single off the new record: