VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Ring in the Holiday Season with (EVERYBODY'S WAITING FOR) THE MAN WITH THE BAG

The Broadway vet performed the single on The Late Late with James Corden

Dec. 1, 2021  

Kristin Chenoweth was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night. While there, she performed a song off of her new Christmas album, Happiness is...Christmas. The album released October 22 on all streaming platforms and is available for purchase.

Watch a clip from the interview below:

Take a glimpse at the merriment of Kristin's Christmas album with a performance of (Everybody's Waiting For) The Man With the Bag, the single off the new record:

