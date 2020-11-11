VIDEO: Watch Keala Settle & Company Perform a Poignant 'This Is Me' Inspired by Kamala Harris

The performance originally aired as a part of Divas for Democracy.

Just last month, Divas for Democracy, directed by Lee Wilkins and Josh Rhodes, brought together the best of the worlds of drag and Broadway for an unforgettable night to support Drag Out the Vote. Now, we're celebrating one of the evening's most poignant performances- "This Is Me," performed by original star of The Greatest Showman, Keala Settle, and featuring Milania Kapoor.

The piece was put together by Monica Kapoor (Choreographer/Director/Producer: ) and Ishita Mili (Associate Choreographer/Director/Producer).

"Inspired by Kamala Harris for smashing down the walls and barriers," says the team. "Dedicated to anyone who has been spit on, beat up, dragged down, or told to go back to their own country. This is OUR country. The thing that makes it special is us, immigrants! Let us move forward into a nation where our children can prosper and thrive. Let the magic in their eyes and love in their hearts guide us. May they ALWAYS feel pride in themselves, in their heritage, and in this country. May they live in a magical world full of kindness, respect, acceptance, empathy and LOVE."

Check out the full performance below!

Dancers include: Amrita Doshi, Swarali Karulkar, Sheila Kundu,Anjali Mehta, Ishita Mili, Ramita Ravi Sangeetha Santhebennur, Katie Homer, Max Pollak, Jordan Reeder, Ian Urbina, Alice Wu, Sean Zia, Gianna Vasquez Bartolini, Maya Kazzaz, Dwayne Beach, Derek Moore, Bo Belza, Michael Patlingrao, Lex Bolisay, Sloan Pearson, Kessie Brawner, Dino Principe, Mia Davidson, Marlon Santana, AJ Delgra, Kruti Shah, Sarah Esmenda, Geatali Tampy, Hanna Gosztyla, Madeline Wright, Julia Gosztyla, Michelle Zuluaga, Varun Goyal.

Costume Designer: Nicolas Putvinski Directors of Photography: Angelo Soriano (Central Park, NYC), Ned Stressen-Reuter (Los Angeles) Stage Manager: Anthony CeFala COVID Compliance Officer: Ryan Murphy & Aurora Productions Editor: Daniel Brodie Animator: Gabriel Aronson Video Content Producer: Aaron Rhyne Production Stage Manager: Timothy R. Semon Audio Mixer: Ian Kagey Post Production: Steam Productions (Clayton Jacobsen, Naomi Stevens, Brett Sullivan).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You