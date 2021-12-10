VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Simard Take Over Our Instagram for COMPANY's Opening Night

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes Jennifer Simard and the cast of Company on our Instagram takeover from opening night!

Missed all the fun? No worries! Check out the backstage gifts, warm ups, and more from Jennifer's takeover below in our recap.

Jennifer Simard is a Tony Award, four-time Drama Desk Award, three-time Drama League Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Broadway credits include: COMPANY (Sarah) Mean Girls (Adult Woman); Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical.

Joining Simard are some of New York's most beloved and accomplished actors including Tony winner Katrina Lenk as Bobby, two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone as Joanne, Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan. The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.