VIDEO: Watch Ingrid Michaelson Create a Broadway Medley!
Broadway veteran Ingrid Michaelson is making musical magic while stuck at home. Watch below as the composer creates a very special medley of Broadway songs from Cats to Hadestown and everything in between!
MY BROADWAY MEDLEY. Can you name all the shows? pic.twitter.com/tKKt3nx9xi- Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) April 27, 2020
Ingrid Michaelson, whose recordings have sold millions of copies, including the Platinum singles "Girls Chase Boys" and "The Way I Am," is currently working on a musical version of The Notebook.
Born in New York City and raised by her mother, a sculptor, and her father, a classical composer, Ingrid began taking piano lessons at 4, but it wasn't until after she graduated college with a degree in musical theatre and was touring the country in a theater troupe that she began to write her own songs, which would connect with millions. Her music is released on her own label, Cabin 24 Records, which has sold over one million albums and 10 million singles to date including her Platinum singles, "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys" and brand new hit, "Celebrate" featuring AJR. She made her Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.
