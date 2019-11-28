IDINA MENZEL
Click Here for More Articles on IDINA MENZEL

VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel Sing 'Sleigh Ride'

Article Pixel Nov. 28, 2019  

During the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Idina Menzel sang "Sleigh Ride" from her recently released Christmas album "Christmas: A Season of Love."

Watch below!

Idina Menzel is a powerhouse of talent: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, WICKED. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar winning Frozen, one of the highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song - where Menzel performed it at the ceremony - and the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. This September, Menzel returned to her starring role as 'Jodi' in the West Coast premiere of Joshua Harmon's SKINTIGHT; the show is a follow up to the off-Broadway performance that opened to rave reviews at Roundabout Theatre Company.

VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel Sing 'Sleigh Ride'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Explains The Whole Being Dead Thing During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
  • VIDEO: Watch The Cast of HADESTOWN Livin' It Up On Top at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
  • VIDEO: Kristen Bell Gets Surprised By Her High School Drama Teacher on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
  • VIDEO: AIN'T TOO PROUD Kicks Off Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with Show Medley
  • VIDEO: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Star Ed Harris Talks Making Atticus Finch His Own
  • VIDEO: Watch The Public Theater's Full Production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, Starring Danielle Brooks and Grantham Coleman