VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel Sing 'Sleigh Ride'

During the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Idina Menzel sang "Sleigh Ride" from her recently released Christmas album "Christmas: A Season of Love."

Watch below!

Idina Menzel is a powerhouse of talent: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, WICKED. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar winning Frozen, one of the highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song - where Menzel performed it at the ceremony - and the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. This September, Menzel returned to her starring role as 'Jodi' in the West Coast premiere of Joshua Harmon's SKINTIGHT; the show is a follow up to the off-Broadway performance that opened to rave reviews at Roundabout Theatre Company.





