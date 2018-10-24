VIDEO: Watch 'I Got Rhythm' From the Upcoming Great Performances' Premiere of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

Great Performances "Broadway's Best" will roll out nationwide on PBS beginning Friday, November 2 at 9pm with the U.S. broadcast premiere of the extraordinary An American in Paris The Musical, followed by the debut of another beloved classic, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music on Friday, November 9 at 9pm (check local listings).

In this excerpt, Jerry and Henri try to convince Adam that his lofty composition is best when played as an uplifting tune. Watch as the cast sing and dance to the Gershwin classic "I Got Rhythm."

Described as an extended symphonic tone poem, George Gershwin's 1928 composition "An American in Paris" was commissioned by conductor Walter Damrosch and rapidly became one of his most famous compositions. The 1951 MGM film starring Gene Kelly was inspired by Gershwin's score and became one of the studio's most acclaimed and famous movie musicals, winning six Academy Awards. In 2015, Paris finally came "home" to Broadway in a thrilling new stage adaptation of the film, directed and choreographed by dance wunderkind Christopher Wheeldon, which earned four Tony Awards. Happily for Broadway, dance and Gershwin fans, the Broadway production makes its television debut on Great Performances with its original stars, Tony nominees Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope.

