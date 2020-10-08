VIDEO: Watch Hunter Foster, Sutton Foster, Jeremy Kushnier & More Celebrate Redhouse on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

The event will be hosted by “The Love Boat” stars Fred Grandy and Ted Lange.

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Ain't It Grand - A Free Virtual Celebration to support Redhouse with Hunter Foster, Jeremy Kushnier, Steve Hayes, Maia Sharp, Marya Grandy, Trey Anastasio, Georgia Stitt, Sutton Foster and Nikki Renee Daniels.

The virtual celebration will be hosted by Redhouse favorites and "The Love Boat" stars Fred Grandy and Ted Lange, and will feature performances by special guests including Sutton Foster, Maia Sharp, and more!

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

