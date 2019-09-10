Freestyle Love Supreme
VIDEO: Watch FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's Anthony Veneziale Improvise a TED Talk!

Sep. 10, 2019  

Anthony Veneziale, known better as Freestyle Love Supreme's Two-Touch, just took improv to a whole new level. Watch Below as the Broadway-bound performer presents his very own, fully improvised TED talk!

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME will begin previews on Friday, September 13 at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th Street. For the first time on Broadway, this strictly limited engagement, produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny Steingart and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, will feature special guests at select performances that include Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Daveed Diggs, and Miranda.

A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme will open on Wednesday, October 2 and end its run on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

