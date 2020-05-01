VIDEO: Watch Broadway Veteran Dan Domenech Explain How He Was Stranded at Sea!

When Broadway veteran Dan Domenech joined the performing company of a cruise ship, he didn't know he'd be quarantined at sea for two months. Watch as he tells the tale of being stuck for 50 days with other cast and crew members due to the health crisis.

Dan starred on Broadway in Rock of Ages. First national tour: Rock of Ages (Swing). Pasadena Playhouse: Sister Act the Musical (Dinero). National/international tour: Rent (Paul). MTW: Altar Boyz (Juan). Media Theater: The Who's Tommy (Tommy). TV/film credits include No Strings Attached, Tropic Thunder, The Step Brothers, Semi- Pro, "Viva Laughlin," Fame (2009), "DWTS."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You