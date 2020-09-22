VIDEO: Watch Annette Bening, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More on Stars in the House, Benefitting Americans for the Arts

Americans for the Arts serves more than 6,000 individuals in over 1,500 organizations across the US.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today the incredible line-up of artists and activists who will join them LIVE TONIGHT at 8 PM ET for a very special episode of "Stars in the House" dedicated to the essential work being done by Americans for the Arts, an organization whose mission is to build recognition and support for the extraordinary and dynamic value of the arts. Annette Bening, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ariana DeBose, Ben Folds, Todrick Hall, Javier Muñoz, Bebe Neuwirth, Storm Reid, Alfre Woodard, Dr. Jonathan LaPook and Nina Ozlu Tunceli (Chief Counsel of Government and Public Affairs & Executive Director, Americans for the Arts Action Fund) will come together for an evening of conversation, music, and celebration of the transformative power of the arts. The episode's overall purpose will be to make sure every viewer is registered to vote because September 22nd is National Voter Registration Day. Important information will be given throughout the show about the new rules and deadline to vote effectively in every states.

"We're so thrilled that Annette Bening approached us about having Americans for the Arts and its Arts Action Fund on Stars In The House for National Voter Registration Day," Wesley said. "It brings together two of our favorite things: the arts and a fair democracy!" "And," added Rudetsky, "we're going to make sure tons of vital voting information will be given throughout the show while still keeping the entertainment level at 100%."

"Today is National Voter Registration Day, and I cannot think of a better time to bring national attention to our 'Make Your Vote Count' campaign than with great artists lending their voices on Stars in the House. Americans for the Arts Action Fund's ArtsVote focus is to guide voters on an easy four-step process unique to their state from early voter registration deadlines to the pros and cons of absentee voting and casting your vote in-person. The key is to do it all EARLY," said Nina Ozlu Tunceli, executive director of the Arts Action Fund. Robert L. Lynch, President and CEO of Americans for the Arts and the Arts Action Fund, commented, "Also central to ArtsVote campaign is our 2020 arts policy platform with themes of creative freedom, creative community, creative jobs, and creative economy that have been animated in this year's ArtsVote artwork created by Shepard Fairey."

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You