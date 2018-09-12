VIDEO: Watch Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, and Annaleigh Ashford in

Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, and Director Paul Feig try to pitch A Simple Favor to movie execs Thomas Lennon and Annaleigh Ashford and things get complicated. A Simple Favor, in theaters September 14, stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Jean Smart, and Rupert Friend.

This funny video highlights how absurd/sexist meetings can be in Hollywood for women and a writer/director who is known for working with women.

A SIMPLE FAVOR, directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller filled with twists and betrayals, SECRETS and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge.

