VIDEO: Watch Andre De Shields in Lincoln Center's American Songbook Concert- Live at 8:30PM!

Lincoln Center's acclaimed American Songbook series is back in its 21st season and you can tune in to watch live! Tonight, January 29, Broadway veteran André De Shields, brings Old Dawg; New Tricks to the stage at 8:30 pm ET.

"The top of one mountain is the bottom of the next, so keep climbing," advised André De Shields upon accepting the 2019 Tony Award for his performances as Hermes in Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown. And keep climbing he does. At the age of 73, De Shields was the triple crown winner of the 2019 award season (also securing an Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award along with his Tony). In an illustrious career that has spanned a half century, he has distinguished himself as an actor, director, and educator, getting his start as the title character in The Wiz in 1975. With profound wit, elegance, and charm, this silky veteran of the stage proves why his star is still on the rise.

This year's concert series includes lauded singer-songwriters, groundbreaking composers, storytellers speaking truth to power, experimental vocalists, and multitalented performers whose artistic breadth reflects the far-reaching perspectives of the essential American Songbook. The full season of performances, ticket information, and more can be found at AmericanSongbook.org.

Check back right here at BroadwayWorld at 8:30pm to watch De Shields take the stage LIVE!





Related Articles