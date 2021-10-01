VIDEO: Watch An All New Trailer For THE KENNEDY CENTER AT 50 Concert

The Kennedy Center's 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert, which was taped in the Concert Hall on Tuesday, September 14, is being broadcast across the nation on Friday, October 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

Watch an all new trailer below!

Echoing "An American Pageant for the Arts," the 1962 event conducted by Leonard Bernstein, this special celebration and re-launch of live, in-person performing arts in America is hosted by six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald with special guest Caroline Kennedy and feature the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO). The concert is directed and choreographed by Emmy Award® winner and Tony Award® nominee Joshua Bergasse and features newly announced conductors JoAnn Falletta, Steven Reineke and Thomas Wilkins.

Common, Renée Fleming, Ben Folds, Punch Brothers, Darren Criss, Christian McBride and Rachael Price will join the NSO to recognize the great performance traditions that have enriched our varied cultural heritage and the bright future that lies ahead.

Herman Cornejo, Randall Goosby, Cassandra Trenary, Tony Yazbeck, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Ray Chen, Robert Glasper, Joshua Henry, Bettye Lavette, Kelli O'Hara, Gaby Moreno, Zhu Wang, the original cast of David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori's Soft Power, and more will be making appearances and performing throughout the night.

Photo Credit: Scott Suchman