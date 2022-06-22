VIDEO: Watch All 12 Jimmy Awards Opening Numbers!

In just days, the nation's most talented teens will gather at the Minskoff Theatre to perform at the Jimmy Awards! This year, 92 nominees, coming from 46 high school musical theatre awards competitions across the U.S. will compete for the ultimate prizes of Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award, as well as other honors and scholarships.

It took years for the Jimmy Awards to grow as big as they are today. Below, check out all twelve opening numbers from ceremonies past, starting with 2009, which featured just 32 students!

2009 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2010 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2011 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2012 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2013 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2014 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2015 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2016 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2017 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2018 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2019 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

2021 Jimmy Awards Opening Number:

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 46 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Click here for a ful list of 2022 nominees!