Jimmy Awards
92 High School Students Announced as Nominees for the 2022 Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards will be held at The Minskoff Theatre on June 27, 2022.

Jun. 15, 2022  

The Jimmy Awards have just announced this year's 92 nominees, coming from 46 high school musical theatre awards competitions across the U.S. The show will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will culminate with the presentation of a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award, as well as other honors and scholarships. Winners will be chosen by a panel of industry experts. Click here for the full list of the 2022 nominees.

The 2022 Jimmys will also welcome two student reporters: Cecilia deLeon from Spotlight Education in Minneapolis, MN and Zach Lee from The Rita Moreno Awards in San Jose, CA. These young journalists, selected following a nation-wide submissions process, will cover The Jimmy Awards on social media from The Minskoff Theatre on June 27, giving fans an inside look at the final preparations for the evening performance. The students will also visit WABC studios to watch preparations for WABC's live intermission broadcast at the theatre, as well as conduct exclusive interviews with the 2022 Best Actor and Best Actress winners at the after-party.

Additionally, the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO will be bestowed on Kristin Winchester, Durham School of the Arts (Durham, North Carolina), and Ian Sullivan, Hickory Ridge High School (Harrisburg, North Carolina). These teachers are being recognized for their tireless efforts in guiding their students with the training and support necessary to thrive and ultimately win the coveted Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor during last year's 2021 Jimmy Awards ceremony.

The 2022 Jimmy Awards will take place in-person for the first time in three years on Monday, June 27 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. Nominees will prepare for the show during a seven-day professional training intensive located at The Juilliard School. Fans can watch their debut on a Broadway stage live on YouTube and Facebook, links found at www.JimmyAwards.com, when available.

The 2022 Jimmy Awards
Participating Theatre Organizations and their Nominees:

Regional Program City & State

Regional Awards Program Name

Best Actor Nominee

Best Actress Nominee

Albuquerque, NM

The Enchantment Awards

Matthew Evans Taylor

Brooke Caperton

Appleton, WI

Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program

Josh Thone

Amelia Gibbons

Atlanta, GA

Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards

Eli Talley

Georgia Thomas

Boise, ID

The Idaho High School Theater Awards

Yale Langworthy

Elisabeth Clark

Buffalo, NY

The Kenny Awards

Ryan Butler

Lizzie Hopkins

Charlotte, NC

The Blumey Awards

Lance Toppin

Kate McCracken

Chicago, IL

Broadway in Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards

Joseph Kotze

Regan Wright

Cleveland, OH

Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards

Daniel Blum

Gabi Ilg

Columbus, OH

CAPA Marquee Awards

Wyatt Kerns

Bella Price

Dallas, TX

Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards

Landry Barker

Emery Gray

Dayton, OH

The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards

Zachary Ahrens

Isabel Rawlins

Denver, CO

The Bobby G High School Musical Theatre Awards

Thomas Beeker

Ella Plourde

Des Moines, IA

Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards

Noah Bowers

Emily Winn

Durham, NC

Triangle Rising Stars

Joshua Thompson

Symoné Spencer

East Lansing, MI

Sutton Foster Awards

Greyson Taylor

Ashley Woytal

Houston, TX

Tommy Tune Awards

Jake Ulanday

Vanessa Darko

Kansas City, MO

Blue Star Awards

Maddox Bane

Georgia Barge

La Mirada, CA

Spirit of the MACY Awards

Sean Kato

Payton Moore

Las Vegas, NV

Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards

Dakota Renteria

Kalena Blake

Logan, UT

Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards

Hayden Henderson

Savannah Carrasco

Los Angeles, CA

The Jerry Herman Awards

Samuel Karpinski

Sophie Pollono

Madison, WI

The Jerry Awards

Brendan Moore

Catherine Gernetzke

Memphis, TN

The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards

Brima Gassama

Vera Brown

Midland, PA

Henry Mancini Awards

Jack Walker

Maelyn Isenberg

Minneapolis, MN

Spotlight Education

Adam Jones

Lizzie Semington

Nashville, TN

Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards

Alexander Benton

Angelis Gonzalez

New Haven, CT

The Stephen Sondheim Awards

Riley Finn

Rachel Kearse

New York, NY

The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance

Liam Ginsburg

Sophia Anna O'Brien

Oklahoma City, OK

The Kelli O'Hara Awards

Owen Hatch

Rachael Mosshammer

Omaha, NE

Nebraska High School Theater Academy

Tyler Kalinowski

Regan Wiseman

Orlando, FL

Applause Awards

Jackson Chase

Samantha Nelson

Palm Springs, CA

The Lucie Arnaz Awards

Ben Van Dijk

Devlyn Novelli

Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Independence Awards

Benjamin Brown

Lily Flynn

Pittsburgh, PA

Gene Kelly Awards

Tyler Guinto-Brody

Kylie Edwards

Rochester, NY

Rochester Broadway Theatre League's Stars of Tomorrow

Aidan Eddy

Lexi Lopez

San Antonio, TX

Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards

Nicholas Barrón

Anna Zavelson

San Diego, CA

The Broadway San Diego Awards

Ryan Sweeney

Kendall Becerra

San Jose, CA

The Rita Moreno Awards

Carl Robinett

Isabella Paragas

Schenectady, NY

High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors

Spencer Boyce

Heather Hayes

St. Louis, MO

St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards

Adriano Robins

Ava Berutti

Tampa, FL

Broadway Star of the Future

Joshua Devine

Janiyah McAllister

Tempe, AZ

ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards

Roosevelt Tre Moore

Haley Raffaele

Tucson, AZ

The Monte Awards: Southern Arizona's Musical Theatre Finals

Evan Grant

Chloe Harris

Tulsa, OK

Discovery Awards

Asa Thompson

McKenna Brown

Washington, D.C.

Brandon Victor Dixon Awards

Joshua Lemons

Eileen Parks

West Palm Beach, FL

Kravis Center Dream Awards

Ben Heller


