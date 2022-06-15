92 High School Students Announced as Nominees for the 2022 Jimmy Awards
The Jimmy Awards will be held at The Minskoff Theatre on June 27, 2022.
The Jimmy Awards have just announced this year's 92 nominees, coming from 46 high school musical theatre awards competitions across the U.S. The show will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will culminate with the presentation of a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award, as well as other honors and scholarships. Winners will be chosen by a panel of industry experts. Click here for the full list of the 2022 nominees.
The 2022 Jimmys will also welcome two student reporters: Cecilia deLeon from Spotlight Education in Minneapolis, MN and Zach Lee from The Rita Moreno Awards in San Jose, CA. These young journalists, selected following a nation-wide submissions process, will cover The Jimmy Awards on social media from The Minskoff Theatre on June 27, giving fans an inside look at the final preparations for the evening performance. The students will also visit WABC studios to watch preparations for WABC's live intermission broadcast at the theatre, as well as conduct exclusive interviews with the 2022 Best Actor and Best Actress winners at the after-party.
Additionally, the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO will be bestowed on Kristin Winchester, Durham School of the Arts (Durham, North Carolina), and Ian Sullivan, Hickory Ridge High School (Harrisburg, North Carolina). These teachers are being recognized for their tireless efforts in guiding their students with the training and support necessary to thrive and ultimately win the coveted Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor during last year's 2021 Jimmy Awards ceremony.
The 2022 Jimmy Awards will take place in-person for the first time in three years on Monday, June 27 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. Nominees will prepare for the show during a seven-day professional training intensive located at The Juilliard School. Fans can watch their debut on a Broadway stage live on YouTube and Facebook, links found at www.JimmyAwards.com, when available.
The 2022 Jimmy Awards
Participating Theatre Organizations and their Nominees:
|
Regional Program City & State
|
Regional Awards Program Name
|
Best Actor Nominee
|
Best Actress Nominee
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
The Enchantment Awards
|
Matthew Evans Taylor
|
Brooke Caperton
|
Appleton, WI
|
Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program
|
Josh Thone
|
Amelia Gibbons
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards
|
Eli Talley
|
Georgia Thomas
|
Boise, ID
|
The Idaho High School Theater Awards
|
Yale Langworthy
|
Elisabeth Clark
|
Buffalo, NY
|
The Kenny Awards
|
Ryan Butler
|
Lizzie Hopkins
|
Charlotte, NC
|
The Blumey Awards
|
Lance Toppin
|
Kate McCracken
|
Chicago, IL
|
Broadway in Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards
|
Joseph Kotze
|
Regan Wright
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards
|
Daniel Blum
|
Gabi Ilg
|
Columbus, OH
|
CAPA Marquee Awards
|
Wyatt Kerns
|
Bella Price
|
Dallas, TX
|
Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards
|
Landry Barker
|
Emery Gray
|
Dayton, OH
|
The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards
|
Zachary Ahrens
|
Isabel Rawlins
|
Denver, CO
|
The Bobby G High School Musical Theatre Awards
|
Thomas Beeker
|
Ella Plourde
|
Des Moines, IA
|
Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards
|
Noah Bowers
|
Emily Winn
|
Durham, NC
|
Triangle Rising Stars
|
Joshua Thompson
|
Symoné Spencer
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Sutton Foster Awards
|
Greyson Taylor
|
Ashley Woytal
|
Houston, TX
|
Tommy Tune Awards
|
Jake Ulanday
|
Vanessa Darko
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Blue Star Awards
|
Maddox Bane
|
Georgia Barge
|
La Mirada, CA
|
Spirit of the MACY Awards
|
Sean Kato
|
Payton Moore
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards
|
Dakota Renteria
|
Kalena Blake
|
Logan, UT
|
Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards
|
Hayden Henderson
|
Savannah Carrasco
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Jerry Herman Awards
|
Samuel Karpinski
|
Sophie Pollono
|
Madison, WI
|
The Jerry Awards
|
Brendan Moore
|
Catherine Gernetzke
|
Memphis, TN
|
The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards
|
Brima Gassama
|
Vera Brown
|
Midland, PA
|
Henry Mancini Awards
|
Jack Walker
|
Maelyn Isenberg
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Spotlight Education
|
Adam Jones
|
Lizzie Semington
|
Nashville, TN
|
Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards
|
Alexander Benton
|
Angelis Gonzalez
|
New Haven, CT
|
The Stephen Sondheim Awards
|
Riley Finn
|
Rachel Kearse
|
New York, NY
|
The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance
|
Liam Ginsburg
|
Sophia Anna O'Brien
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
The Kelli O'Hara Awards
|
Owen Hatch
|
Rachael Mosshammer
|
Omaha, NE
|
Nebraska High School Theater Academy
|
Tyler Kalinowski
|
Regan Wiseman
|
Orlando, FL
|
Applause Awards
|
Jackson Chase
|
Samantha Nelson
|
Palm Springs, CA
|
The Lucie Arnaz Awards
|
Ben Van Dijk
|
Devlyn Novelli
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Philadelphia Independence Awards
|
Benjamin Brown
|
Lily Flynn
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
Gene Kelly Awards
|
Tyler Guinto-Brody
|
Kylie Edwards
|
Rochester, NY
|
Rochester Broadway Theatre League's Stars of Tomorrow
|
Aidan Eddy
|
Lexi Lopez
|
San Antonio, TX
|
Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards
|
Nicholas Barrón
|
Anna Zavelson
|
San Diego, CA
|
The Broadway San Diego Awards
|
Ryan Sweeney
|
Kendall Becerra
|
San Jose, CA
|
The Rita Moreno Awards
|
Carl Robinett
|
Isabella Paragas
|
Schenectady, NY
|
High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors
|
Spencer Boyce
|
Heather Hayes
|
St. Louis, MO
|
St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards
|
Adriano Robins
|
Ava Berutti
|
Tampa, FL
|
Broadway Star of the Future
|
Joshua Devine
|
Janiyah McAllister
|
Tempe, AZ
|
ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards
|
Roosevelt Tre Moore
|
Haley Raffaele
|
Tucson, AZ
|
The Monte Awards: Southern Arizona's Musical Theatre Finals
|
Evan Grant
|
Chloe Harris
|
Tulsa, OK
|
Discovery Awards
|
Asa Thompson
|
McKenna Brown
|
Washington, D.C.
|
Brandon Victor Dixon Awards
|
Joshua Lemons
|
Eileen Parks
|
West Palm Beach, FL
|
Kravis Center Dream Awards
|
Ben Heller