92 High School Students Announced as Nominees for the 2022 Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards have just announced this year's 92 nominees, coming from 46 high school musical theatre awards competitions across the U.S. The show will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will culminate with the presentation of a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award, as well as other honors and scholarships. Winners will be chosen by a panel of industry experts. Click here for the full list of the 2022 nominees.

The 2022 Jimmys will also welcome two student reporters: Cecilia deLeon from Spotlight Education in Minneapolis, MN and Zach Lee from The Rita Moreno Awards in San Jose, CA. These young journalists, selected following a nation-wide submissions process, will cover The Jimmy Awards on social media from The Minskoff Theatre on June 27, giving fans an inside look at the final preparations for the evening performance. The students will also visit WABC studios to watch preparations for WABC's live intermission broadcast at the theatre, as well as conduct exclusive interviews with the 2022 Best Actor and Best Actress winners at the after-party.

Additionally, the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO will be bestowed on Kristin Winchester, Durham School of the Arts (Durham, North Carolina), and Ian Sullivan, Hickory Ridge High School (Harrisburg, North Carolina). These teachers are being recognized for their tireless efforts in guiding their students with the training and support necessary to thrive and ultimately win the coveted Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor during last year's 2021 Jimmy Awards ceremony.



The 2022 Jimmy Awards will take place in-person for the first time in three years on Monday, June 27 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. Nominees will prepare for the show during a seven-day professional training intensive located at The Juilliard School. Fans can watch their debut on a Broadway stage live on YouTube and Facebook, links found at www.JimmyAwards.com, when available.

The 2022 Jimmy Awards

Participating Theatre Organizations and their Nominees: