VIDEO: Watch Adrienne Warren, LaChanze and Celia Rose Gooding Perform at Second Stage's Virtual Benefit Celebration

The Virtual Benefit Celebration took place on September 21st and honored Angela Sun and Tom Kitt.

On Monday, September 21st, Second Stage Theater's Virtual Benefit Celebration honored Trustee Angela Sun and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt for their extraordinary work, commitment to Second Stage and remarkable impact on American theater.

Directed by Jason Moore and hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ashley Park , the benefit featured performances and appearances by Kate Baldwin, Heidi Blickenstaff, LaChanze, Cameron Crowe, Tony Goldwyn, Celia Rose Gooding, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lauren Patten, Alice Ripley, Carole Rothman, Emily Skinner, Adrienne Warren and Bess Wohl. The evening celebrated Angela Sun's steadfast commitment as a member of the Second Stage Board for a decade and her avid support of the arts and education, and Tom Kitt's indelible impact on American musical theatre and Second Stage's deeply meaningful and revered collaboration with him on Superhero and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal.

Performances from the evening included:

"I Miss the Mountains" from Next to Normal, performed by Adrienne Warren

"You Learn to Live Without" from If/Then, performed by Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

"Superhero" from Superhero, performed by Kate Baldwin

"Maybe" from Next to Normal, performed by LaChanze and Celia Rose Gooding

"I Need Them to See Me," an original song by Tom Kitt, performed by Heidi Blickenstaff

Watch Adrienne Warren, and LaChanze & Celia Rose Gooding's performances below!

The evening concluded with a finale performance of "Light" from Next to Normal. Over the past few weeks, Second Stage crowdsourced the many Tom Kitt fans from around the world to accompany Lauren Patten, along with Tom's three children Michael, Julie and Charlie Kitt, for the special performance. They received videos from all over the globe, including the Philippines, South Korea, Australia and the UK and compiled the video as a dedication to Tom and Angela.

Daniel Doctoroff, Marc Platt, Fiona & Eric Rudin and Barbara Whitman, with Honorary Chair David Stone, served as the evening's Event Co-Chairs.

Second Stage Theater recently announced its upcoming 2020-2021 season which includes the highly anticipated revival of Richard Greenberg's TAKE ME OUT, starring Patrick J. Adams, Julian Chi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Tyler Lansing Weaks and Jesse Williams. Directed by Scott Ellis, the play is set to begin performances in March of 2021 with an opening night set for April 22, 2021 at Broadway's Hayes Theater.

Spring of 2021 will also see the return of playwright Rajiv Joseph, whose plays Animals Out of Paper and Gruesome Playground Injuries both received productions at Second Stage Theater. Directed by May Adrales, LETTERS OF SURESH will have its world premiere at Second Stage's off-Broadway Kiser Theater.

The season will also feature the New York premiere of a new play by Lynn Nottage, directed by Nottage's frequent collaborator Kate Whoriskey. Performances will begin on Broadway in the fall of 2021.

