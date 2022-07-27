VIDEO: WICKED Star Kristin Chenoweth Dons 'Glinda' Gown In Magical New TikTok

Kristin Chenoweth, the Tony-nominated original star of Wicked on Broadway, stopped in for a visit with an old friend this week.

Paying a visit to Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center in her home state of Oklahoma, Kristin finally found the magic to turn her outfit into Glinda's iconic blue ball gown, which is currently on display at the venue.

Broken Arrow PAC is also home to the Kristin Chenoweth Theatre and hosts the star's annual Broadway Bootcamp.

Chenoweth was nominated for a Tony award for originating the role of Glinda in Wicked in 2004. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. She has also been seen on Broadway in On The Twentieth Century, Promises, Promises, The Apple Tree, and Steel Pier.

In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee." In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, "A Little Bit Wicked," which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.