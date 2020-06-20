VIDEO: Tony Winner Jessie Mueller Gets Ready to Sing Out with Seth Rudetsky!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Up this week is Tony winner Jessie Mueller!

"It's live from the living rooms, kids! I think the thing that is most exciting about this is that they have a great tech team behind it and the've found a way for us to actually sing and play live together," explains Mueller. "There are so many great ways that everyone has been connecting and putting content out there... but this is actually happening live! As a performer, it's so fun because it feels like the real thing. It's getting back to what we all really love."

Tune in tomorrow, June 21 (8pm ET) or Monday, June 22 (3pm ET) for a replay and get a sneak peek of what is to come in the interview below!

