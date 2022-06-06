VIDEO: Tony Nominee Ruben Santiago-Hudson Opens Up About Making History with LACKAWANNA BLUES

Ruben Santiago-Hudson is Broadway's jack of all trades this season. Not only did he direct MTC's Tony-nominated Skeleton Crew, but he wrote, directed and starred in Lackwanna Blues- the latter of which earned him a Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

"When I would walk out [for curtain call] they would clap forever and I would say, 'Wow, they really want to be here!'" explained Ruben. "The only thing that could top that was how badly I wanted to be there. I don't know if I could top that, but I met them. It meant a lot."

Santiago-Hudson is the director of the recent Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of August Wilson's Jitney which garnered several awards including the Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama League, and the NY Drama Critics Circle Awards, along with six Tony nominations. Mr. Santiago-Hudson won a Tony Award as featured actor for his performance in August Wilson's Seven Guitars and later went on to direct the play himself to critical acclaim. Other directing credits include: The Piano Lesson, Skeleton Crew, Othello, Gem of The Ocean, Paradise Blue, My Children! My Africa!, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Cabin in the Sky, The Happiest Song Plays Last, Two Trains Running, Things of Dry Hours, The First Breeze Of Summer, and Your Blues Ain't Sweet Like Mine, among many others. He made his Broadway acting debut alongside Gregory Hines in Jelly's Last Jam. Other Broadway credits include Stick Fly and Gem of The Ocean.

