VIDEO: Tony Nominee Rob McClure on MRS. DOUBTFIRE- 'Every Single Second Was Worth It'

Mrs. Doubtfire might have already taken its final bow, but the legacy of the show lives on this awards season in the Tony-nominated performance from its leading man- Rob McClure.

"[This nomination] feels larger than our own work. It feels like a celebration of triumphing over this insane couple of years," explained Rob. "Anything that is even open, to be able to receive a nomination has gone through so much. It's all a long shot."

Rob received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin. Other Broadway: Beetlejuice, Something Rotten!, Noises Off, Honeymoon in Vegas, I'm Not Rappaport, Avenue Q. Encores!: Where's Charley? and Irma La Douce. Regional: The Muny, Paper Mill, Old Globe, Arden, Cleveland Play House, A.R.T., Walnut Street, Delaware Theatre, Flat Rock, McCarter, La Jolla. Film: Recursion (Best Actor at Queens World & Williamsburg independent film festivals). TV: "Nancy Drew," "Person of Interest," "Elementary," "The Good Fight."

