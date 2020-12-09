VIDEO: Tony Nominee Colman Domingo Talks MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM & Chadwick Boseman

Colman Domingo had the pleasure of working with the late Chadwick Boseman in their upcoming Netflix film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." He shares a touching story of a scene they worked on together that moved them both to tears. Tune in for more with Colman Domingo.

In "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," blues diva Ma Rainey and her band have come to a Chicago studio to cut a record, but their artistic differences nearly stop the session before it starts. Full of unforgettable characters and the raw power of the blues, this 1920s installment of Wilson's groundbreaking cycle of plays confronts the issues of race, fame, and generational divides through the rhythms of the African-American South.

The film will be released on Netflix on December 18th.

An Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Class Member and a Sundance Screenwriters Lab Fellow, Colman Domingo is an Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Award nominated, OBIE and Lucille Lortel Award winning actor, playwright and director.

Domingo starred in The London Evening Standard Award winning The Scottsboro Boys at the Young Vic in London a role which he originated on and Off Broadway and reprised on the West End.

Domingo followed in the footsteps of Zakes Mokae James Earl Jones and Danny Glover and starred as Zachariah in the New York revival of Blood Knot written and directed by Athol Fugard as the inaugural production of the Signature Theater Center Off Broadway. Colman is well known for his star turns as Mr. Franklin and a German performance artist, Mr. Venus of Berlin, in the Tony and Drama Desk Award winning groundbreaking musical Passing Strange.

Colman made his British and Australian theatrical debuts with his self penned solo play A Boy and His Soul at the Tricycle Theater and Brisbane Powerhouse Theaters, the production which originated at the New York City's stalwart the Vineyard Theatre. He starred in his play Wild with Happy that had its debut at The Public Theater. His fourth play Dot premiered at the Humana Festival at Actors Theater of Louisville and premiered Off Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre directed by the legendary Tony award winner Susan Stroman.

