VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Performs New Song, "I'll Be Alright" On THE VIEW

Jul. 26, 2019  

Today, Broadway and television favorite, Tituss Burgess, stopped by The View to perform a new track off his personal third album, Saint Tituss. Check out Tituss performing a new song, "I'll Be Alright" below!

Tituss Burgess is perhaps best known for his role on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but before that, he was a stage star. Past credits on Broadway include Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations. Regionally he was seen in The Wiz and Songs For A New World.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



