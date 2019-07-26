VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Performs New Song,

Today, Broadway and television favorite, Tituss Burgess, stopped by The View to perform a new track off his personal third album, Saint Tituss. Check out Tituss performing a new song, "I'll Be Alright" below!

Tituss Burgess is perhaps best known for his role on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but before that, he was a stage star. Past credits on Broadway include Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations. Regionally he was seen in The Wiz and Songs For A New World.





