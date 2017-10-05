VIDEO: Tina Fey Struts with MEAN GIRLS Star Ashley Park at KPOP

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

Mean Girls will open on Broadway this spring at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street), starring Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners. Creator Tina Fey stopped by Park's current gig - the immersive KPOP at Ars Nova - and took an impressive stroll down the runway. Check it out below!

Previews for Mean Girls begin Monday, March 12, 2018 in advance of an official opening night of Sunday, April 8, 2018. Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

As previously announced, the cast for the run at the National Theatre is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Seligas Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

Ars Nova, in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, presents KPOP, a high-octane immersive event that audiences a backstage pass to a K-pop music factory, through October 21.

The predominantly Asian and Asian American cast of 18 includes Julia Abueva, Cathy Ang, Katie Lee Hill (Nerds), Joomin Hwang, Jinwoo Jung, Vanessa Kai, Jiho Kang, Deborah Kim, Susannah Kim, Amanda Morton, Ashley Park (Sunday in the Park with George, The King and I), Sun Hye Park, James Saito, James Seol (A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, Small Mouth Sounds), David Shih, Jason Tam (If/Then, Lysistrata Jones), John Yi and Ebony Williams (Beyoncé's Formation World Tour).

KPOP was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim (The Model American, HBO's "Girls") and features a book by Kim, music & lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon (The View UpStairs), an immersive design by Woodshed Collective, choreography by Bessie-nominee Jennifer Weber (The Hip Hop Nutcracker, TruTV's "Face Off") and is directed by Teddy Bergman (Empire Travel Agency).

You can't strut with us!

??Boss lady came to my night job & showed Mwe how it's done. #TinaFey is the coolest human. #KPOPLive @MeanGirlsBway pic.twitter.com/8li4ZsBfmH — Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) October 5, 2017

