Roundabout's HOME Enters Final Three Weeks of Performances on Broadway

Home will complete its limited engagement on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway.

By: Jul. 02, 2024
Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the new production of Home by Samm-Art Williams, who passed away on May 13, 2024. Not seen on Broadway in more than 40 years, Home is directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon (Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, A Soldier’s Play).

Home will complete its limited engagement on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway.

The cast features Tory Kittles as “Cephus Miles,” Brittany Inge as “Woman One / Pattie Mae Wells,” and Stori Ayers as “Woman Two”—all in their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.

The creative team for Home includes: Arnulfo Maldonado (Set), Dede Ayite (Costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting), and Justin Ellington (Sound).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus




Videos